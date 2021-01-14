Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.37

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.37 and last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 3592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.39.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.