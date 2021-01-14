IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 24,777 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $31,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 26,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.87.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

