Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,427,500 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the December 15th total of 2,315,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 1,206,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,720. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $179.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.61. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a negative net margin of 332.96%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

