Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) (LON:WTG) Shares Gap Down to $55.60

Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) (LON:WTG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.60, but opened at $53.14. Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) shares last traded at $53.68, with a volume of 357 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market cap of £24.71 million and a P/E ratio of 0.56.

About Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc engages in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. It offers ingenie, a cloud based platform for an insurance broker focuses on telematics technology. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

