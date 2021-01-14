Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) (LON:HCFT) Shares Gap Down to $720.00

Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) (LON:HCFT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $720.00, but opened at $695.00. Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) shares last traded at $675.00, with a volume of 1,140 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 683.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 684.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £34.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15.

About Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) (LON:HCFT)

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.