Block Energy Plc (BLOE.L) (LON:BLOE) Shares Gap Down to $3.35

Block Energy Plc (BLOE.L) (LON:BLOE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.25. Block Energy Plc (BLOE.L) shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 1,624,455 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.78.

About Block Energy Plc (BLOE.L) (LON:BLOE)

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. Its flagship Field is the West Rustavi Onshore Oil and Gas Field. The company was formerly known as Goldcrest Resources Plc and changed its name to Block Energy Plc in May 2017. Block Energy Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

