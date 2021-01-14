Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of China Life Insurance Call Options (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,902 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,674% compared to the average volume of 220 call options.

Shares of NYSE LFC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,696. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.27. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $14.46.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.92 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in China Life Insurance in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance in the third quarter worth about $123,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 13.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

