L Brands (NYSE:LB) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.29

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 23138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in L Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,996,000 after acquiring an additional 186,182 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

