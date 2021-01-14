Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Issues Earnings Results

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of FEDU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 257,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,290. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. Four Seasons Education has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Four Seasons Education (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

