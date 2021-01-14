Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.67-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.8-178.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.2 million.Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.67-0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE ETH traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.23. 2,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $581.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

