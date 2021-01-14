Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Up 201.6% in December

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 201.6% from the December 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ HX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 53,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Hexindai has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

