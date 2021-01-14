Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES) Shares Gap Down to $103.00

Shares of Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $103.00, but opened at $97.50. Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) shares last traded at $99.49, with a volume of 261,974 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.91 million and a P/E ratio of -29.43.

Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) Company Profile (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-integrity and safety-critical components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.