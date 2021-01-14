Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Update

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TGLVY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 30,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,679. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

Get Top Glove Co. Bhd. alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 4.28%.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.