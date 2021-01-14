Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Update

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TGLVY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 30,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,679. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 4.28%.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

