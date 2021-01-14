Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) (LON:TRP) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

Shares of Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) (LON:TRP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.38. Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 18,216,722 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10.

About Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

