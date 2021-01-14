Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded by 140166 to “Neutral”

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00. 140166’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 981.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

