Baz Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $480.00 (BAZT)

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Baz Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baz Token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Baz Token has a total market capitalization of $11,661.30 and approximately $480.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baz Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00105912 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00058778 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00228377 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,829.55 or 0.85991286 BTC.

Baz Token Token Profile

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 tokens. The official message board for Baz Token is medium.com/@Baztoken . The official website for Baz Token is baztoken.io

Baz Token Token Trading

Baz Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baz Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baz Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baz Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baz Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baz Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.