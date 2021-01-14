OpenDAO (OPEN) Hits Market Cap of $1.59 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded up 123.9% against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00373359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.06 or 0.03950268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.