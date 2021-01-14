The Boeing Company (BOE.L) (LON:BOE) Shares Gap Up to $206.02

The Boeing Company (BOE.L) (LON:BOE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $206.02, but opened at $218.50. The Boeing Company (BOE.L) shares last traded at $218.50, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 455.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Boeing Company (BOE.L) Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

