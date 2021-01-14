Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 990,500 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the December 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 161.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,637,000 after buying an additional 639,849 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 417,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 341,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 219,860 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 327,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $58.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.