FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Shares Gap Up to $75.80

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.80, but opened at $80.00. FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 1,271,186 shares traded.

Separately, HSBC downgraded FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 78.75 ($1.03).

Get FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £951.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.39.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.