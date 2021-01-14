iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the December 15th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.86. 63,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,296. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $30.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.03% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

