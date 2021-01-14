Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Shares Gap Up to $223.20

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $223.20, but opened at $233.40. Hunting PLC (HTG.L) shares last traded at $217.79, with a volume of 39,337 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hunting PLC (HTG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 286.82 ($3.75).

Get Hunting PLC (HTG.L) alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 207.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 179.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £359.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.87.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting PLC (HTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting PLC (HTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.