Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Up to $0.87

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.98. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 3,226,178 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.71.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

