NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH) Shares Gap Up to $40.00

Shares of NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $42.00. NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) shares last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 41,557 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.99. The stock has a market cap of £19.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81.

NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

