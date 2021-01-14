Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Increases By 119.5%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 119.5% from the December 15th total of 29,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $19.36. 135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,176. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $454.38 million, a P/E ratio of -70.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
