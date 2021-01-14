Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Compugen also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Compugen’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGEN. ValuEngine lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.59. 1,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,099. Compugen has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $929.83 million, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 2.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 9.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

