NPCoin (NPC) Market Cap Reaches $399,072.81

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $399,072.81 and approximately $2,989.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007604 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 415.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. The Reddit community for NPCoin is https://reddit.com/