NPCoin (NPC) Market Cap Reaches $399,072.81

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $399,072.81 and approximately $2,989.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001399 BTC.
- Beldex (BDX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007604 BTC.
- ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 415.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- X-CASH (XCASH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About NPCoin
According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “
Buying and Selling NPCoin
NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
