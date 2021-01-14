DREP (DREP) Trading Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One DREP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $15.95 million and $327,930.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00373359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.06 or 0.03950268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

DREP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

