Matrexcoin Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (MAC)

Matrexcoin (CURRENCY:MAC) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Matrexcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrexcoin has a total market capitalization of $287,733.86 and $2.00 worth of Matrexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Matrexcoin has traded 60.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matrexcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,340.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,194.59 or 0.03036521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.00389901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $516.95 or 0.01314024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.68 or 0.00545692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00428775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.00292019 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00019741 BTC.

About Matrexcoin

Matrexcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. Matrexcoin’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,176,440 coins. The official website for Matrexcoin is matrexcoin.com . The Reddit community for Matrexcoin is /r/matrexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrexcoin’s official Twitter account is @machinecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Machinecoin is a free and decentralized peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that is completely open source and uses TimeTravel as a proof-of-work algorithm. Machinecoin operates with no central authority or any banks; managing transactions and the issuing of Machinecoins is carried out collectively by the network itself. Paper Wallets allow to store Machinecoins offline and even much more safer than this can be done with any fiat money. Exchanges can be used to trade Machinecoins with Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. Work can be done with Machinecoin either as an employer or as an employee. “

Buying and Selling Matrexcoin

Matrexcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.