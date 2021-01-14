Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,104 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,736% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58,034 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLMN stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

