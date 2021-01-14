VerusCoin Reaches Market Cap of $17.58 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $17.58 million and $40,713.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00105912 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00058778 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00228377 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,829.55 or 0.85991286 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,208,129 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

