BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) received a €57.00 ($67.06) target price from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.60% from the stock’s current price.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.56 ($55.95).

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) alerts:

EPA BNP opened at €45.03 ($52.97) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €44.08 and a 200-day moving average of €37.45. BNP Paribas SA has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.