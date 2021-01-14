Bank of America Reiterates “€310.00” Price Target for adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS)

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective by Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €265.39 ($312.22).

adidas AG (ADS.F) stock opened at €286.80 ($337.41) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €286.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €268.65. adidas AG has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

