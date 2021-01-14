i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IIIV. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $29.81 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $918.80 million, a P/E ratio of -745.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061 over the last three months. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

