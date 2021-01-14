Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $12.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PAA opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,052,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,996,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,960,000 after purchasing an additional 419,305 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after buying an additional 1,445,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,910,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after buying an additional 468,207 shares in the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.