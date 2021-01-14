Financial Contrast: Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Balincan USA and Fluent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fluent $281.68 million 1.43 -$1.75 million ($0.02) -263.50

Balincan USA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluent.

Profitability

This table compares Balincan USA and Fluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A Fluent 0.97% 2.97% 2.05%

Volatility & Risk

Balincan USA has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Balincan USA and Fluent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Balincan USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluent 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fluent has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.87%. Given Fluent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than Balincan USA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of Balincan USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fluent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fluent beats Balincan USA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Balincan USA Company Profile

Balincan USA, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform. Its e-commerce platform sells beauty products to affluent female consumers utilizing its Â’promotion trio' of WeChat, Apps, and videos on smartphones in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Moqizone Holding Corp. and changed its name to Balincan USA, Inc. in August 2015 to reflect its ongoing business operations. Balincan USA, Inc. is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

