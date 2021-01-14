Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Cap Reaches $3.11 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $10,016.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $23.94 or 0.00060846 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00105912 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00058778 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00228377 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,829.55 or 0.85991286 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 130,023 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

