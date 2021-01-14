Urban Outfitters, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.29 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after acquiring an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,346,000 after acquiring an additional 91,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after purchasing an additional 734,201 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,522 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.