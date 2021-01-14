International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.55 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMXI shares. ValuEngine lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

In other International Money Express news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 613,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $7,831,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 862,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,902 in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 887.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Money Express by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

