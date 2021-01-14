Nasdaq, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

Nasdaq stock opened at $142.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.83. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,361,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,064,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Nasdaq by 19.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 24.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,705,000 after purchasing an additional 110,241 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

