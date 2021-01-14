Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LSGOF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Land Securities Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.72.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

