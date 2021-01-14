Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $501,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $11,264,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,197,194 shares of company stock valued at $327,128,221 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $251.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

