EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $209.15 million, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.39.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

