Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,150,000 after acquiring an additional 349,711 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after acquiring an additional 896,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $289.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.