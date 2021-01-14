International Paper (NYSE:IP) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.
International Paper has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years.
Shares of IP opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39.
In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.
