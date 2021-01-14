Norway Savings Bank Has $84,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 206.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,982,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $157.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $159.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.92.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

