RNC Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $385,428,000 after buying an additional 418,994 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,455 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $157.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $161.07. The stock has a market cap of $178.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

