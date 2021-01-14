Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Lifted by Analyst

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,240.24 and a beta of 1.88.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,752 shares of company stock worth $4,822,676. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.