Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,149 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3,612.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.