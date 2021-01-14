Dash (DASH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $132.89 or 0.00342378 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $1.49 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00027964 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.21 or 0.01043971 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,919,441 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

